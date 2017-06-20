Minnesota State Fair unveils 31 new foods for 2017

- The Minnesota State Fair released the new foods you can try at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Bacon Fluffernutter:

Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling.

Where to find it: At The Sandwich Stop, located on the west side of Clough St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Bacon Up Pup

A Belgian waffle served on-a-stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and bacon.

Where to find it: Granny’s Kitchen Fudge Puppies, located on the east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, outside the Food Building

Bowl O’ Dough

Scoops of straight-up, raw cookie dough that is safe to eat and available in four flavors:

Brownie Batter Swirl: A chocolate chip cookie dough and brownie batter mash-up.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (gluten-free): A mix of classic cookie dough and chocolate chips.

European Cookie Butter: Made with Biscoff® European spiced cookies.

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Blueberries: Lemons, fresh curd ricotta cheesecake and blueberries blended into a sugar cookie dough.

All served with a side of sea salt-flavored ice milk.

Where to find it: Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St.

Breakfast Buddy Bowl

Waffle bowl filled with hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with a biscuit, country sausage gravy and green onions.

Where to find it: LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater

Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie

Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewery’s Chestnut Hill Brown Ale with smoked Gouda cheese, baked in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze.

Where to find it: Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob

Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Dorito corn chips and nacho cheese.

Where to find it: Texas Steak Out, located on the west side of Underwood St. between Lee & Randall avenues

Cherry Bombs

Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

Where to find it: Vegie Fries, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread

Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread.

Where to find it: At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater

Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs

Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with Lingonberry sauce.

Where to find it: Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

Deep-Fried Avocado

Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Where to find it: O’Gara’s at the Fair, located at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cosgrove St.

Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan

Steak marinated in Modist Deviation 004 - Mexican Dark Chocolate Stout beer, grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread.

Where to find it: San Felipe Tacos, located in the Food Building, east wall

Double Dose of Pork Belly

100 percent ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun.

Where to find it: RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Ave. between Liggett & Chambers streets

Duck Bacon Wontons

Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce.

Where to find it: At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at the southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods

Fall Guy Breakfast Panini

Capicola and scrambled egg topped with white cheddar on ciabatta.

Where to find it: The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Honey Puffs (Loukamades)

Deep-fried dough balls crispy outside and sweet inside, tossed in a sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

Where to find it: Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Italian Bomba Sandwich

Beer-braised pork shoulder with prosciutto cotto ham, fontina cheese, giardiniera (Italian relish) and aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll.

Where to find it: Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee

Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.

Where to find it: Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Memphis Totchos

Sliced bananas and sautéed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce.

Where to find it: Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum, south concourse

Mini Sconuts

Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella®, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. (Gluten-free)

Where to find it: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

Mobster’s Caviar

Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts, served with whole wheat flatbread crackers.

Where to find it: The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae

A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced “airplane” cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt.

Where to find it: Dairy Goodness Bar, located in the Dairy Building, south wall

Pizzarito

Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara.

Where to find it: Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale

Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, mole coloradito sauce and black bean and pineapple relish.

Where to find it: Tejas Express, located in the Garden, north wall

Sonoran Sausage

ONE.BAD.DOG. Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce.

Where to find it: Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Spicy Thai Noodles

Rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes. (Gluten-free)

Where to find it: Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall

Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair

Kernza flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze.

Where to find it: Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Sweety’s Churros

Sweet potato, cinnamon and nutmeg kneaded into a traditional churro dough, deep-fried and served with a side of chocolate or maple-brown sugar sauce or whipped cream.

Where to find it: Potato Man and Sweety, located on the west side of Liggett St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

Swing Dancer Sandwich Sandwich

Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, served with sliced lemon garnish.

Where to find it: The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Swine & Spuds

Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean Bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce.

Where to find it: Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum, northeast corner

Triple Truffle Trotters

Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries.

Where to find it: The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Wild Bill’s Breakfast Bake

Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa and a mix of lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro.

Where to find it: The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

NEW FOOD STANDS

The Hideaway Speakeasy

Serving appetizers, breakfast ciabattas and panini sandwiches (see New Foods List for items).

Where to find it: Located in the Veranda, a new shopping and dining destination in the upper level of the Grandstand, northwest section

Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curds

Serving three flavored varieties – ranch, garlic and jalapeño.

Where to find it: Located on the east side of Nelson St. between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, next to the Giant Slide

Que Viet

Serving bubble tea in mango and strawberry flavors, giant egg rolls on-a-stick, garlic cream cheese wontons and cold-brewed Vietnamese iced coffee. (All items are gluten-free.)

Where to find it: Located on the east side of Cooper St. outside the Merchandise Mart

Waffle Cones

Serving soft serve ice cream, dipped cones, floats, sundaes and specialty shakes and malts.

Where to find it: Located near the southwest corner of Wright Ave. & Cooper St., at Kidway