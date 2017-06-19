Downtown road closures coincide with Twin Cities Pride Festival

- Several road closures in Minneapolis will affect downtown traffic beginning Thursday, according to a release from Metro Transit.

Both light rail and road construction projects coincide with the Twin Cities Pride Festival and Parade June 23-25, closing the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue, Nicollet Mall, Government Plaza light rail stations, as well as the Hennepin Avenue/5th Street intersection.

All eastbound lanes in the Lowry Tunnel and eastbound I-94 will also close from I-394 to I-35W from July 23-26.

The agencies involved are encouraging anyone hoping to travel downtown on those weekends to plan ahead for increased congestion the closures will cause.