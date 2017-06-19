McDonald's now offering delivery in Twin Cities

- If you’re looking for a Big Mac or Egg McMuffin fix, Uber is here to help.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s customers in the Twin Cities can have the fast food chain’s food delivered by UberEATS, according to a news release. The delivery service will be available at about 20 restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com. There is a fee for delivery.



More than 3,500 McDonald’s locations across the country will offer delivery through UberEATS by the end of June.