St. Paul police investigating triple shooting on Maryland Ave. W.

- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that injured three people on the 200 block of Maryland Avenue West shortly after midnight Monday.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they found three victims; one with life threatening injuries and two others had non-life threatening injuries.

The victims were taken to Regions Hospital, where the victim with life-threatening injuries remains in critical condition.

Fox 9 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.