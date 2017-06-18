Third time's the charm for Twins' pitcher Jose Berrios

- Twins' starting pitcher Jose Berrios struggled in 2016 after being sent down to the minor leagues twice last season, but his third attempt at becoming a staple in Minnesota's rotation seems to be the charm.

Berrios is 6-1 this season and is proving to be a well-needed force for the Twins as they head into the dog days of summer.

Fox 9's Hobie Artigue sat down with Berrios Sunday to talk about what he's learned throughout the process and his recent successes on the mound.