Navy identifies sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald crash with a civilian ship

On Sunday, officials with the United States Navy identified the seven sailors who were reported missing, following a crash between USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged ship.

The seven sailors were identified as:

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The seven sailors, according to Navy officials, were found in flooded berthing compartments, and were located after divers managed to gain access to the spaces.

The incident is reportedly under investigation.