72 years later, a proper burial for WWII soldier from Minnesota

- After 72 years of searching and waiting, a Roseville, Minn., woman will finally get the chance to give her husband a proper burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.



Catherine Burket, 94, married Staff Sergeant Jerry Jacobson in 1943, only a few days before he shipped out to fight the Nazis in France.

“I knew we were in love but I didn't know we were that much in love," Catherine said.



On July 16, 1944, German shells rained down on Jacobsen's outpost. He never came home and was listed missing in action.

GOVERNMENT KNEW REMAINS WERE IN QUESTON

For seven decades Catherine has been asking the U.S. Government to search for her husband's remains and return them to Minnesota.



Brad Jacobsen had never met his aunt Catherine until a Fox 9 Investigation brought them together a year ago.



Records from Roberta Russo, an independent researcher, indicated Jacobsen could be buried in a grave for an "unknown" soldier at a cemetery in Normandy, France. The Department of Defense had been alerted to the same files back in 2008 but didn’t follow through.