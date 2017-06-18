'Father's Day for Philando' protest outside St. Anthony Police Dept

- A group gathered outside the St. Anthony Police Department shortly after noon Sunday for the third day of protests over the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez. WATCH VIDEO

A Ramsey County jury found Yanez not guilty on all counts in a verdict delivered Friday afternoon, following 27 hours of deliberations. Shortly after the verdict, the city announced Yanez would not be returning to its force.

“The City of St. Anthony has concluded that the public will be best served if Officer Yanez is no longer a police officer in our city,” the city said in a statement. “The city intends to offer Officer Yanez a voluntary separation agreement to help him transition to another career other than being a St. Anthony officer. The terms of this agreement will be negotiated in the near future, so details are not available at this time. In the meantime, Officer Yanez will not return to active duty.”

Yanez was charged with manslaughter for the July 6, 2016 shooting of Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, which was patrolled by the St. Anthony Police Department.

Sunday’s protest was promoted as “Father’s Day for Philando." Organizers said the demonstration is intended to be peaceful and children are welcome.

“Philando was murdered in cold blood and will not be here this Father's Day for Dae-Anna,” a Facebook event page said. “Not only will he not be here. His family wasn't given ANY justice.”

Protests against the acquittal of Officer Yanez started with a State Capitol rally just hours after the verdict. That group eventually marched down University Avenue in St. Paul, swelling to a crowd of 2,000 people. The demonstrators shut down both direction of Interstate 94, concluding with 18 arrests.

Another rally was held Saturday at Loring Park in Minneapolis. The rally was followed by a march through downtown Minneapolis that blocked traffic and light rail trains. The group returned to Loring Park without incident as rain started to fall.