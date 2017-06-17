1,000 lb. escaped pet pig occupied with Frisbee at neighbor's home

- Dispatchers in Georgetown, Massachusetts sent an officer to a home after someone called about a loose pig.

The responding officer likely was not prepared for the animal that greeted him when he arrived.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but in my mind, I was thinking it was probably a smaller pig maybe a potbelly pig maybe a pet and I envisioned it being cute,” responding Georgetown Police Officer Henry Olshefsky said. ”I noticed out of the corner of my eye, this giant, shadowy figure and when I turned and looked, I saw this huge pig.”

A 1,000 hog was hanging out on the Gagney family’s front lawn. The family gave it a Frisbee and a bone, which occupied it long enough for the officer to arrive.

Officer Olshefsky took video as he pulled up to the home. The enormous oinker looked up from his Frisbee and began to move closer to the cruiser.

Officer Olshefsky rolled down his window and said to the pig, “Hey there buddy, how we doing?”

The pig let out a “snort,” in response and the officer agreed, “yeah.”

“Being in a small town, we were able to locate someone, who knew someone, who knew someone, who knew someone, who knew where the pig lived,” Officer Olshefsky said.

The owner of the pig – whose name is Bruno - was relieved to have him back. Frank Martino says Bruno has escaped tthree or four times since he was a wee piglet.

“We didn’t know how be he was gonna get, so now we have to think of a new way of locking with a lock, a padlock, that type of thing,” Martino said with a laugh.

Bruno is now safely secured back at his home. His owner did not say how long it would be before he purchased that padlock.