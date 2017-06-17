Stevie Wonder speaks to North Minneapolis youth

- Music legend Stevie Wonder took part in a North Minneapolis Conference on Peace on Saturday, focusing on ending youth gun violence.

Various speakers, including civil rights leader Benjamin Chavis, all focused on city street violence between young people.

Part of the solution, they said, centers around finding alternatives to street warfare for young people trapped in the cycle of poverty. Speakers urged parents, reminding them how large a role they play in guiding their children's lives.

Wonder focused on the recent verdict of officer Jeronimo Yanez, urging the crowd to help bring peace to their communities.

"You cannot say 'black lives matter,' and then kill yourselves," said Wonder to the crowd of around 100 people in New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.