Guests stranded as Walt Disney World monorail grinds to halt

- A monorail at Walt Disney World Resort came to a grinding halt on Friday, stranding passengers -- with some park guests saying the system was literally falling apart.

The monorail was headed to Epcot from the ticketing and transportation center. Some passengers tell us they were stuck on the vehicle for nearly 45 minutes, with no air conditioning.

Jim Parker shared a photograph with FOX 35 of what he claims is a piece of the monorail that fell from the vehicle, as it passed over him just before 2 p.m. Authorities said they cannot confirm that the piece did come from the monorail, adding that, at this point, they have no evidence that anything fell off the vehicle. They are looking into it, they said.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to firefighters, and only one monorail is inoperable. The others continue to run.