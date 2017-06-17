MPLS man sentenced to 36 years on sex charges involving minors

- A Minneapolis man accused of sex trafficking and producing child pornography of minors has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.



Twenty-two-year-old Deuvontay Charles was convicted of numerous charges, including 12 counts of production of child pornography, three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of sex trafficking by use of force, fraud and coercion.



Authorities say Charles recruited three minor girls between the ages of 14 and 17 for prostitution and coerced two 14-year-old girls into making sexually explicit images.



At the time of the offenses, Charles was a registered sex offender based on a 2014 conviction in Dakota County for soliciting a child to engage in sexual contact.

