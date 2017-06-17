Solidarity March in Minneapolis, day after Yanez verdict

- Demonstrators have gathered in Loring Park in Minneapolis for the Solidarity March Against Police Violence and White Silence.

The march was hosted by Nekima Levy-Pounds, a civil rights lawyer and activist. During an opening speech at the gathering, she said she hopes to see intersectional solidarity between movements like the Women's March and previous protests in response to the shooting death of Philando Castile.

The event's Facebook page invites all to gather at Loring Park to see many speakers.

The page also states, "Yesterday's disturbing verdict finding Yanez not guilty of killing Philando Castile demonstrated once again that 'business-as-usual' is in full effect in Minnesota."

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) released a statement on Saturday, as well, calling for peaceful and lawful protests in the wake of the verdict.

Their statement also said, "We acknowledge the continued need for ongoing police accountability measures that restrict overzealous use of force fully recognizing the often discriminate toll of minority communities have faced."

This is in response to the not-guilty verdict of officer Jeronimo Yanez announced on Friday. Yanez was on trial for shooting Philando Castile last year during a traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Fox 9 is at the scene, and will continue to update as often as possible.