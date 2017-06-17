Washington County jail donates 1,500 shoes to those in need

- The Washington County Sheriff's Office's jail division is sporting new kicks after the switch from laced tennis shoes to slip-ons, donating around 1,500 used, laced pairs to Soles4Souls.

After the switch, a sergeant noticed the surplus of used shoes that were still in good condition. He reached out to the Roseville group to put them to use.

On the group's website, Soles4Souls details how important shoes are in impoverished communities, for kids attending school and adults going to work. Since its start in 2006, the group has distributed over 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and all 50 states.

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, most correctional facilities have ditched laced shoes for safety reasons, looking to sandals or slip-on tennis shoes as an alternative.

Instead of throwing the shoes away, the sheriff's office said they are "excited to know that these tennis shoes will have a positive effect on somebody's life."