Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Randolph, Minnesota

- A 32-year-old man has died after an early morning crash in Randolph, Minnesota.

According to the Dakota County sheriff's office, the crashed head-on with a semi truck shortly after 3 a.m. at 290th Street and Northfield Boulevard.

The driver from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. The semi-truck driver, 55, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.