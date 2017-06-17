HUNG JURY: Jurors unable to reach verdict in Cosby sex assault trial

- A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial, causing the judge to dismiss the jury, and leaving prosecutors with a decision on whether or not to retry the comedian.

The jury reconvened Saturday morning after deliberating for several days this week. The prosecution rested their case last Friday, allowing the defense to make their case on Monday, The defense rested after calling just one witness on Monday.

Jurors who have appeared stressed and even angry seemed more upbeat as they left court outside Philadelphia Thursday night than on previous nights, despite enduring another marathon session.

The sequestered jurors had deliberated about 30 hours before telling Judge Steven O'Neill on Thursday that they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts against the 79-year-old comedian. The judge told them to try again for a verdict.

As the jurors left for the day yesterday, O'Neill heaped praise on them, thanking them for their dedication and the sacrifice they've made being 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home in the Pittsburgh area.

"I want to reiterate how proud I am of each and every one of you," O'Neill said as he sent the jury back to the hotel. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything that you've done."

Cosby is charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from Andrea Constand's allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby's lawyer said he and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual moment of intimacy.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for over 40 hours since getting the case Monday.

Cosby's spokesman said the impasse showed that jurors doubted Constand's story.

Dozens of women have come forward to say Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but this was the only case to result in criminal charges.

The jury had to come to a unanimous decision to convict or acquit. In declaring a hung jury and a mistrial, prosecutors get four months to decide whether they want to retry the TV star or drop the charges.

The case has already helped demolish his image as America's Dad, cultivated during his eight-year run as kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-rated "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s and `90s.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 29 for updates.