Two girls shot on Far South Side playground while attending end-of-school-year picnic

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Two girls were shot Friday afternoon near a school in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side while they were attending an end-of-school-year picnic.

The girls are both students at Warren Elementary.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that a group of former students tried to get into the picnic, but were tossed out by security. Those former students went to the corner of 92nd and Chappel to hang out, and that's when a car drove by and someone inside began shooting.

The former students ran back to the picnic, drawing fire towards the students. That's when the two girls were shot.

Jayla Wright, 7, was one of the victims. Her father, Tyrone Wright, said he ran into the hospital in a panic.

"She was doing better than me," he said. "I was crying and so angry."

Terrified parents flooded the school in a panic after they got word of the shooting. Some children were splattered with blood and said they felt "terrified."

"The violence in this city is completely unacceptable," Johnson said. "It's ridiculous. It angers me."

Wright was shot in the right thigh, while the 12-year-old girl was shot in the right hand. They were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

As of Friday night, police were questioning three “persons of interest” in connection with the shooting. They had also searched a home at 90th and Phillips, and seized two guns.