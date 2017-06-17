Deadly shooting at Webber Pkwy and Lyndale Ave in Minneapolis, arrest made

- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue North around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area and found a man lying on the ground unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and announced the man deceased.

According to a release, witnesses told police they saw a man shoot the victim while the victim was lying on the ground. The suspect then fled on foot.



Officers and K-9 searched the area for the suspect and with the help of a 911 caller, the suspect was arrested. The man will be taken to Minneapolis City Hall and then booked into Hennepin County Jail.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery and they are not looking for additional suspects related to this homicide.



The name of the victim, as well as the cause and nature of his death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.



Anyone with information is encouraged to text their tip into 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous. Persons may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).