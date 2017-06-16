Federal prosecutors assessing Yanez verdict, legal battle may not be over

- The U.S. Attorney's Office is "assessing whether any additional federal review is justified" in the Philando Castile shooting case. The announcement comes after a Ramsey County jury found St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty on all counts in Castile's shooting death.

The U.S. Attorney's Office released the following statement Friday evening: "From the outset, this case has been closely monitored by the Department of Justice. An experienced career prosecutor with the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota was cross designated to assist the state prosecution team. We determined that this course of action was the strongest available avenue for a prosecution, given the higher level of intent required under the applicable federal criminal civil rights law. In the wake of today’s verdict, we are assessing whether any additional federal review is justified."

