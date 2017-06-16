Philando Castile supporters rally, march in protest of not guilty verdict

- A crowd gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul to rally in response to the not guilty verdict in the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Friday afternoon, the jury found Yanez not guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Philando Castile. WATCH LIVE

At 7 p.m., people took to the steps of the Capitol. Organizers of the protest called the verdict "unacceptable" and called on the community to rally to "demand justice."

Protesters carried signs saying "Philando Forever" and "The World is Watching."

Metro Transit announced it will be holding trains on the Green Line due to protests and are telling people to expect delays.

