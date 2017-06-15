Community rallies around family fighting to keep southern Minnesota farm

- A family in southern Minnesota could lose a huge chunk of their family farm if the Army Corps of Engineers has its way, with the CoE set to take 300 acres to store excess sand and silt dredged up from the Mississippi River.

The Drysdales consider farming their identity, and planned to continue working the land for decades to come. A letter that arrived in the mail recently, however, changed all that.

“A neighbor had called me and asked me if I had opened the Fedex package yet," Willard Drysdale said. "His reply was, 'Well, you better.'”

Inside the envelope was a packet outlining the CoE plans to buy their land, a precious commodity as the Corps runs out of places to put debris it pulls out of the Mississippi River every year.

“I know that’s not a good answer for someone who planned to farm their land the next 40 years, but the sand has to go somewhere,” Colonel Sam Calkins said. “What we’ve presented is the best solution that we’ve found.”

The Drysdales, along with several other landowners set to lose property, seem to have an army of their own supporters that showed up Thursday at a public meeting in Wabasha, Minn., to protest the CoE's decision and urge the Corps to find a new location.

‘We don’t understand how taking up farmland that feeds hundreds of people, how it cannot effect the environment and the economy,” Chelsey Drysdale said. "We feel like we are no longer the land of the free. That the government can just come in, take what they feel is theirs and just leave.”