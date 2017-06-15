Small homemade explosive device found in St. Cloud parking lot

- The Minneapolis Bomb squad disarmed a small homemade explosive device found near some dumpsters in a parking lot in St. Cloud, according to the St. Cloud assistant chief.

Around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious item near the dumpsters in the 10 block of 15th Avenue South.

The homemade device was about eight inches long by four inches wide.

As a precaution, police used their armored vehicles to shield surrounding businesses.

The bomb squad made the device safe and safely removed the item from the area.

The case is still under investigation.