Small homemade explosive device found in St. Cloud parking lot
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KMSP) - The Minneapolis Bomb squad disarmed a small homemade explosive device found near some dumpsters in a parking lot in St. Cloud, according to the St. Cloud assistant chief.
Around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious item near the dumpsters in the 10 block of 15th Avenue South.
The homemade device was about eight inches long by four inches wide.
As a precaution, police used their armored vehicles to shield surrounding businesses.
The bomb squad made the device safe and safely removed the item from the area.
The case is still under investigation.