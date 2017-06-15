Drowning after canoe capsizes on Lake Jane in Lake Elmo

- One person has drowned and two others were rescued by a witness in a pontoon boat after a canoe capsized on Lake Jane in Lake Elmo, Minnesota on Thursday.

According to the Washington County sheriff’s office, three young men were fishing in a canoe on Lake Jane when it capsized, sending all three into the water. A neighbor rushed over in a pontoon boat and rescued two people from the water. The drowning victim had already gone underwater and couldn’t be rescued by the neighbor.

Washington County first responders located the drowning victim within 6 minutes, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Only one of the young men in the canoe was wearing a life jacket.

This is the second drowning this month in the town of Lake Elmo. One June 4, a 6-year-old girl drowned in a popular artificial swimming pond in Lake Elmo. Another swimmer bumped into the unresponsive girl, who was found in about three feet of water.