Blimp catches fire, crashes near US Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin

- A blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hill outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Video from spectators posted on social media shows a cloud of smoke and someone in a parachute descending to the course.

"The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash of an advertising blimp east of the 2017 US Open Golf event grounds," the sheriff's office said in a preliminary statement. "The blimp went down in an open field in the Town of Erin. First responders are on scene for rescue operations and Flight for Life has been summoned to the scene for the pilot. The Sheriff’s Office will release more information as soon as we can."

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area of the crash site to allow for rescue operations.

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

#usopen Blimp going down right in front of us! A post shared by Cara Shupperd Roach (@caraeroach) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Some witnesses reported that the blimp was on fire before coming down near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Thursday is the opening day of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, broadcast on Fox.