2 injured in 2nd shooting in 2 days in north Minneapolis

- Two people were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis late Wednesday night, not far from where a man was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation on the 2800 block of Humboldt Avenue North around 11:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man in the street that had been shot in the head. He was taken to North Memorial, where he is in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was also found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

This is the second shooting in north Minneapolis in two days. On Tuesday night, Minneapolis police found a man dead the driver’s seat of a car near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Knox Avenue North. He had been shot.

No one is in custody for either shooting at this time. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to text their tip to 847411 (TIP411) or call the MPD tip line at 612-692-8477.