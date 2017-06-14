Special counsel is investigating President Trump for obstruction of justice, new report says

(FOX NEWS) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election has expanded to include an examination of whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Adm. Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency and Richard Ledgett, Rogers’ departed deputy, all agreed to participate in interviews with Mueller’s investigators as early as this week, five anonymous sources briefed on the requests told the Post.

It wasn’t immediately clear if others have been questioned by the FBI.

Investigators have also been looking for proof of possible financial crimes committed by Trump associates, officials told The Post.

