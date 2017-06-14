MISSING: 52-year-old man last seen in Long Lake, Minn.

- The Wayzata Police Department is asking the public's help to find a 52-year-old man, who was last seen in the City of Long Lake.

Kenneth Keith Moore, who has a medical condition, was last seen walking around 7 p.m. near Orchard Lane and Watertown Road.

Moore needs medication for his condition and officials aren't sure if he has his medication with him.

Moore is 6’2”, 270 lbs and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, khaki shorts and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wayzata police through Hennepin County Sheriff's dispatch line at (952)258-5321.