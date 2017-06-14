Woman injured after crashing car into 4 parked cars in north Minneapolis

- A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after crashing her car and damaging four parked cars Wednesday morning in north Minneapolis.

Officers responded to the crash on Irving Avenue North where the woman, driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of her Chevy Trail Blazer and set off a chain reaction, damaging several other cars.

The woman received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police said there was a dog in the car at the time, and it was released to a family member unharmed.