Sculpture stolen from Edina park, $1,000 reward for information

- There is now a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charges of the person(s) who stole a sculpture from Centennial Lakes Park in Edina, according to the City of Edina.

The bronze sculpture "Dreams Take Flight" was last seen at the park around noon on June 11.

The sculpture, which was attached to a boulder, depicts a girl playing with a toy airplane. It stands about three feet tall and two-and-a-half feet wide and weighs about 150 pounds.

The sculpture was located in the northeast corner of the park.

Officials say the sculpture has a $25,000 value.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edina Police Department at (952)826-1600.