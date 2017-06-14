FOX News: Congressman Steve Scalise, aides shot during baseball practice in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - FOX News reports that House Majority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise and several aides were shot during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Police called for a multiple shooting on the 400 block of E. Monroe Street at around 7:30 a.m.
Authorities say a suspect is believed to be in custody and are advising people to stay clear of the area.
