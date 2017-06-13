Child death at Osseo business under investigation

Posted: Jun 13 2017 10:27PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 10:59PM CDT

OSSEO, Minn. (KMSP) - The Osseo Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a child death at an Osseo business.

Responders were called to Spotless and Seamless Exteriors on 8700 block of Jefferson Highway around 8:15 p.m. Monday, with paramedics pronouncing the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. 

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories