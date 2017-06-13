Child death at Osseo business under investigation

- The Osseo Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a child death at an Osseo business.

Responders were called to Spotless and Seamless Exteriors on 8700 block of Jefferson Highway around 8:15 p.m. Monday, with paramedics pronouncing the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated as more details become available.