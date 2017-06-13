Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise

- Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.

he fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It's also not clear whether people are trapped.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade's Facebook page that it's a large and very serious fire.

He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters and officers have been called to the scene.