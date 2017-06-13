Police searching for Rosemount bank robbery suspect

- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rosemount Police Department is asking the public's help to find the suspect of a bank robbery.

Rosemount police responded to a report of a robbery at 4:49 p.m. at the Merchants Bank in the 15000 block of Chippendale Avenue in Rosemount.

Employees told police a man gave a demand note to a teller and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man did not show a weapon and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s to 40s, with a height ranging from 5'10" to 6', and weighing about 200 to 225 pounds. He has short, light brown hair, a mustache and a goatee.

During the robbery, he wore a dark colored t-shirt, cargo shorts, and sunglasses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rosemount Police Department's tip line at (651)322-COPS.