Pedestrian killed in Plymouth crash identified, police investigate driver

- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday after she was struck by a car outside Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth, Minn. as 56-year-old Mary Singleton.

Singleton was hit around 6 p.m. Monday on the 800 block of County Road 101 when a car heading north went off the road.

“We heard this great big bang that actually sounded like a gunshot almost,” said Jacqueline Boecker, a nurse's aid who rushed to the scene. “You heard the tires screeching.”

Boecker then told her brother to call 911.

“I grabbed some towels and stuff and came across to see if I could be of any assistance,” she said. “I did see there was a pedestrian lying in the grass and just tried to do what we could do.”

According to family members, Singleton was on a routine evening walk less than a block away from her home when she was struck by the SUV. Sadly, she died at the scene.

“I checked on both to make sure they were okay, if they needed any assistance,” Boecker said. “We tried to give them privacy and covered the victim. I sat with the driver, she was very upset, as was the other family. It was hard.”



The driver, 56-year-old Luann Mosio Johnson of Medina, Minn. was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.



Witnesses at the scene said they saw the driver perform a field sobriety test, but Johnson’s blood tests are pending.



“It’s kind of hard to get it out of your head; it’s very sad,” Boecker said.



The tire tracks, crime tape and devastating impact of the crash are evident on the Wayzata Free Church front lawn where the scene unfolded. The church's front sign remains damaged by the impact.



“As a neighbor, we’ve reached out to them, and they have hundreds of people praying for them right now,” Sr. Pastor Kevin Meyer said.



Meyer confirms neither the driver or the victim is affiliated with the church, but all members of the congregation extend their support to both parties and their families.



“We’re heartbroken, devastated with the loss of life,” he said.



Although the speed limit along the county road is 45 mph, Boecker said this wasn’t the first scene she’s been on near her home.



“They’re usually going faster,” she said. “We’ve seen a few accidents and assisted any way that we could. It gets scary.”



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 15 pedestrians have been killed so far this year, compared with 23 this time last year.



This case is still under investigation, and it could be weeks before the driver is charged.



Meanwhile, Mary Singleton leaves behind a husband, grown son and her first grandchild who was welcomed into the world only two months ago.