One of 26 guns recovered in one week. Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department

- Minneapolis police are taking guns off the streets at faster rate than last year.

So far this year, officers have recovered a total of 443 guns, which is a 62 percent increase from this time last year.

The recovered guns are either stolen, used in a crime, or in possession of someone not allowed to have a gun.

In the past seven days alone, officers recovered 26 guns.