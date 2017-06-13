Woman dies after medical emergency on flight to MSP

- A woman who had a medical emergency on a flight headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has died, according to American Airlines.

She went into distress shortly before landing. The flight was inbound from Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport.

Emergency crews attempted to revive her, but were unsuccessful.

Full American Airlines statement:

The crew of Flight 2423 from DFW to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) found one of our passengers in medical distress prior to landing. They, along with several medical professionals, provided onboard medical assistance to her. Our crew declared an emergency landing and requested that paramedics meet the flight. The paramedics worked immediately to remove our passenger from the aircraft and provide her with medical aid, but unfortunately, they were unable to revive her. We are deeply saddened by this event and our thoughts and prayers go out to our passenger’s loved ones. We’re grateful for the response of our highly trained flight attendants and our customers who assisted our passenger until first responders arrived.