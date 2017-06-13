Deliberations continue in trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - A verdict has not yet been reached in the trial of St. Anthony, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez.
Deliberations began Monday afternoon, but jurors went home at 4:30 without a verdict. They resumed deliberations on Tuesday morning.
Upon request, both the dashcam video and Diamond Reynolds' Facebook Live broadcast were replayed for the jury. The jury also asked to review the transcript of Yanez's interview with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, but the judge denied the request.
