Putnam County Sheriff: Two prison guards killed, inmates on the run

- Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates after two prison guards were shot and killed in Putnam County early Tuesday morning.

#BREAKING: Here's a look at the scene in Putnam County where two prison guards have been killed. Photo courtesy of Darren Love. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/WTtxH3WAb5 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 13, 2017

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Georgia Highway 16 in between Eatonton and Sparta.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, two prisoners were being transported on a bus when they overpowered two Georgia State Correctional Officers who were driving the vehicle. The prisoners disarmed the guards and one of the inmates shot and killed them both.

Crime scene with prison bus and dozens of law officers is about a half mile from where we're standing here on GA 16. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/9RrgkYzjUT — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 13, 2017

Investigators said the inmates then carjacked a 2004 dark green Honda Civic (GA tag RBJ6601) and left the scene. They headed west toward Eatonton, according to the sheriff's office.

The prisoners have been identified as Ricky Dubose, 24, and 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe.

Sheriff Howard Sills said both inmates are now armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols. Authorities are warning anyone who sees them to call 911.