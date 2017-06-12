Car fatally hits woman on sidewalk near church in Plymouth

- A car that left the roadway fatally struck a pedestrian on a sidewalk just outside of a church in Plymouth, Minn., according to Plymouth police.

Around 6 p.m. car traveling northbound on the 800 block of County Road 101 went off the road, hitting a woman on the sidewalk and then hit the sign for the Wayzata Free Church.

Emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The driver is in police custody.

Witnesses told Fox 9 they saw the driver undergoing field sobriety tests.

The investigation is ongoing.