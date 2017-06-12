Two men plead guilty for roles in Fourth Precinct shooting of Black Lives Matter protestors

- Two men involved in a shooting outside Minneapolis' Fourth Precinct police station in November 2015 pleaded guilty to their charges Monday, according to a release.

The shooter, Allen Scarsella, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he shot five men at a Black Lives Matter protest over the officer involved shooting of Minneapolis man Jamar Clarke.

Now, 23-year-old Nathan Gustavsson and 28-year-old Martin Backman are facing jail time for their roles as accomplices in the shooting, officials said.

Gustavsson was with Scarsella at the time of the shooting, while Backman went with the two men to the protest but left before Scarsella opened fire, according to the release.

Both men were charged with one count of aiding an offender while Gustavsson with second-degree rioting as well. Sentencing will be held July 19 for both cases.

The county attorney's office is asking for Backman to face 90 days in jail and two years of probation, while Gustavsson faces eight months in jail and 10 years probation.