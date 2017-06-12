U of M employee hit in face with baseball bat during attempted robbery

- A University of Minnesota employee was hit in the face by a baseball bat by a group of teenagers attempting to rob him Sunday night.

The robbery took place at 9:30 p.m. on 15th Avenue Southeast just south of Rollins Avenue in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood, according to a crime alert from the U. A group of eight people between the ages of 12 to 15 approached the victim and demanded he give them his valuables. When the victim refused, one of the suspects hit him in the face with a baseball bat.

The group fled on foot. Two of the suspects were later arrested. They are believed to have been involved in other robberies in the area.

Police are still searching for the remaining six suspects; five boys and one girl. One of the boys is described as 5’7” with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black shirt with writing on the back and gray pants. The girl is described as 5’4” with a light build. She was wearing a bare stomach shirt and shorts.

Descriptions of the other four suspects have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-692-TIPS.