Man rescued after 20-foot fall at abandoned Del Mar grain elevator in Minneapolis

- Minneapolis firefighters rescued a man who fell 20 feet into a void space at the abandoned Del Mar IV grain elevator in Minneapolis early Monday morning. At approximately 4:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the vacant grain elevator at 504 29th Ave SE for a technical rescue.

Crews began a search and found the man trapped in a space after falling. The victim was conscious and in contact with 911 operators. The victim reported that he was mobile and had only suffered a minor ankle injury.

Firefighters rescued the man by lowering a ladder into the space. He was then transferred to paramedics for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery.