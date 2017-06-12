Jury to begin deliberations in trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez

- Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Monday in the trial of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez is on trial for manslaughter for the July 6, 2016 shooting of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. The shooting garnered national attention when Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, streamed the aftermath of the fatal shooting on Facebook Live.

Yanez took the stand in his own defense on Friday afternoon. During his testimony, Yanez became choked up, saying Castile disregarded his instructions and reached for his gun.

The defense team rested after Yanez's testimony. Closing arguments are set for Monday, after which the jury will deliberate until a verdict is reached.

Philando Castile shooting: The trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez

