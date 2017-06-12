MPD investigating after man found dead in a van that hit a fire hydrant

- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in south Minneapolis early Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of 32nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue South around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning to a call of a van that hit a tree and a fire hydrant.

Officers discovered an man unresponsive in the front seat of the van. Paramedics were called and found the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van had been stolen out of Brooklyn Park a few days ago.

The identity of the man will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

MPD is continuing the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.