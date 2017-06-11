Golden Valley celebrates second annual Pride Festival

- Now in its second year, the Golden Valley Pride Festival drew a crowd to Brookview park Sunday afternoon.

This year, the self-funded event featured an expanded music stage, a beer garden and new activities such as the Pride Run.

Last year's inaugural event attracted more than 3,000 people. According to the release, more gay couples, married or unmarried, reside in Golden Valley than any other city in Minnesota. This according to census data from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Golden Valley Pride Festival also hosted a larger number of food trucks and more than 70 community groups and exhibitors this year.

The annual Twin Cities Pride Festival is scheduled for June 24-25 in downtown Minneapolis.