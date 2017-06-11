Human remains found on bank of Red River near Oslo, Minn.

Posted: Jun 11 2017 04:10PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 04:10PM CDT

OSLO, Minn. (KMSP) - OSLO, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say human remains have been found on the bank of the Red River near Oslo.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells KFGO radio that two men who were fishing Saturday afternoon found bones and a skull.

The remains have been transported to the medical examiner in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The sheriff's office says the matter is under investigation and no further information will be released.
 

