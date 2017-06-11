Energy lineman injured while restoring power near Becker, Minn.

- A Connexus Energy lineman suffered injuries Sunday while restoring power near Becker, Minnesota. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The company said the man's injury was due to electricity, not due to a fall.

Energy line workers were called out Sunday morning to restore power to more than 12,000 customers, according to release.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,000 customers are still without power. According to Connexus Energy, that number may go up again as more storms are in the forecast for later today. Crews will work will around the clock until everyone’s power is restored.

The man's name is not being released at this time.