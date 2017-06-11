Charges: man rubbed hot sauce into eyes of 2-month-old

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) -- A Moorhead man is accused of rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter and keeping her from breathing until she turned blue.

Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Foltz is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault, all felonies.



KFGO radio reports that Foltz admitted to investigators that while he was at work he thought about ways to harm the toddler. Authorities say he also snapped her with a towel, burned her by spraying hot water in her face and threw fireworks at her.



Foltz allegedly accused the victim's 3-year-old brother of causing the injuries by hitting her with a toy gun.



Foltz's attorney, Rex Tucker, could not be reached on Sunday.