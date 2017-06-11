No, that isn't snow--Coon Rapids breaks out the plows for hail accumulation

Posted: Jun 11 2017 01:14PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 01:16PM CDT

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KMSP) - The City of Coon Rapids woke up to an unusual sight Sunday morning, with snowplows clearing the streets--in June.

It wasn't snow blocking roadways this time, it was hail from severe storms that whipped through the Twin Cities area Sunday, causing damage across the state and leaving over 100,000 without power for a short period of time. 

Crews were able to clear the roadways and nobody was injured as a result of poor road conditions, officials said.

