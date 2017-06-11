No, that isn't snow--Coon Rapids breaks out the plows for hail accumulation

- The City of Coon Rapids woke up to an unusual sight Sunday morning, with snowplows clearing the streets--in June.

Unusual sight for June! Public Works crews remove hail from streets. Mostly leaves/twigs/debris from storm damage & clogged storm drains. pic.twitter.com/t8mGnmznqA — City of Coon Rapids (@coonrapidsgov) June 11, 2017

It wasn't snow blocking roadways this time, it was hail from severe storms that whipped through the Twin Cities area Sunday, causing damage across the state and leaving over 100,000 without power for a short period of time.

One more we can't resist - snowplow out in June! It's helping in low areas where other vehicles are getting stuck. #plowinginjune #OnlyInMN pic.twitter.com/upgbnD9Zki — City of Coon Rapids (@coonrapidsgov) June 11, 2017

Crews were able to clear the roadways and nobody was injured as a result of poor road conditions, officials said.