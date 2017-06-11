Suspicious death under investigation by Minneapolis Police

- Minneapolis Police are investigating a suspicious death early Sunday morning, according to a release.

Around 1:10 a.m. a 911 caller reported an unresponsive man with a handgun at the corner of Park Avenue South and 16th Street East, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made yet.

Police encourage the public to call their tip line at 612-692-8477 with any information on the events surrounding the man's death.